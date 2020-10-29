Rajinikanth clarifies, says no decision yet on politics as speculated

Following widespread speculations regarding his political entry being put off, actor Rajinikanth clarified on Thursday that an announcement would be made on his position on politics at the right time after discussions with the office bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram.
In a statement which was shared on his social media pages, the actor said that a statement which was circulated on social media and to some sections of the press on Wednesday was not from him.
The statement had purportedly spoken about age and health related factors as well as the COVID - 19 pandemic.
"Everyone is aware that this is not a statement from me. However the information in the statement about the status of my health and the medical advice I have recieved from doctors are true," he said.
On December 31 in 2017, the actor had officially announced that he would enter politics and would launch a political party.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath