Rajinikanth clarifies, says no decision yet on politics as speculated

Following widespread speculations regarding his political entry being put off, actor Rajinikanth clarified on Thursday that an announcement would be made on his position on politics at the right time after discussions with the office bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram.

In a statement which was shared on his social media pages, the actor said that a statement which was circulated on social media and to some sections of the press on Wednesday was not from him.

The statement had purportedly spoken about age and health related factors as well as the COVID - 19 pandemic.

"Everyone is aware that this is not a statement from me. However the information in the statement about the status of my health and the medical advice I have recieved from doctors are true," he said.

On December 31 in 2017, the actor had officially announced that he would enter politics and would launch a political party.