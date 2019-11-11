Rajini distancing himself from BJP not a surprise, says Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam leader

Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam leader Tamilaruvi Maniyan, a confidant and advisor of actor Rajinikanth, says he is not surprised by the Tamil superstar’s statement that he will not fall into the saffron trap.

In an interview, he insists that Mr. Rajinikanth will launch his party next year and lead an alliance. Excerpts:

Why do you think Mr. Rajinikanth has now distanced himself from the BJP?

I have been saying for the last two-and-a-half years that he will not allow himself to be painted in any particular colour. Had he been ready, he would have started his party before the Lok Sabha polls and entered into an alliance with other political parties. When he eventually starts a party, he will lead an alliance in Tamil Nadu.

But I cannot say who will be the constituents of the alliance — that will depend on the political situation. I am sure that he will launch a party next year and face the Assembly election.

Is there a specific reason behind his stand?

There is no specific reason. When his comments were sought on the BJP’s attempt to depict [poet-savant]Tiruvalluvar in saffron robes, he found the situation relevant and expressed his views.

But he has, in the past, taken a pro-BJP position on various issues…

Even bad people take some good decisions. He supported the good decisions [of the BJP] and stayed away from those that weren’t to his liking.

What is your expectation from Mr. Rajinikanth?

I have one objective. The doors should be shut on the two Dravidian majors — the AIADMK and the DMK — that have destroyed Tamil Nadu. My political life began the day (former Chief Minister) Kamaraj was defeated in 1967. I prostrated before him.

I have been watching the Dravidian parties for the last 50 years. I am ready to do anything to free Tamil Nadu from the clutches of these parties.

Are you confident that Mr. Rajinikanth will agree to take a political journey that fulfills your objective?

I am 100% confident of it. He will never have an alliance with either the DMK or the AIADMK. I have been meeting him regularly over the past 30 months, and I can say this without any doubt.

Then what will be Mr. Rajinikanth’s political colour, given that he is neither for the saffron nor the Dravidian parties?

That is for Mr. Rajinikanth to decide. How can I decide on that on his behalf?