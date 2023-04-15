HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajapalayam and Rameswaram to be made ‘carbon-neutral’ hubs: Environment Minister

The project will involve implementation of single-use plastic ban and take stock of greenhouse gas emissions in the complex. A detailed project report by the IIT-M is ready, according to officials

April 15, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has selected Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district and the pilgrimage town of Rameswaram to be made ‘carbon-neutral hubs’, Minister for Environmental and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan has said.

“Rajapalayam is strategically situated at the foothills of the pristine Western Ghats, with reserved forests, and is also part of an important catchment for the upper Vaippar river basin. On the other hand, Rameswaram, a spiritual destination, attracts thousands of tourists every day. Based on these aspects, the two municipalities have been chosen to become ‘carbon-neutral hubs’,” the Minister said on Thursday.

To achieve carbon-neutrality, the government has planned to take steps such as establishing bio-CNG plants for wet waste processing, promoting a low-emission lifestyle through land use planning, removal of accumulated waste through biomining, and increasing low-emission transport systems. 

Focus will also be on increasing the carbon sink through afforestation and establishing material recovery facilities to reduce ocean-bound plastic, Mr. Meyyanathan said. 

As a pilot project, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has initiated work to make Chennai’s Koyambedu market, one of Asia’s largest market complexes, carbon-neutral at a cost of ₹25 crore. A detailed project report by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is ready, according to officials. The project will involve strict implementation of the single-use plastic ban and taking stock of greenhouse gas emissions in the market complex. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.