Tamil Nadu

Rain delays trains

Due to water-logging on tracks in Thoothukudi following heavy rain on Thursday, the departure of two express trains was delayed.

Train No. 16235 Thoothukudi-Mysuru Express that was scheduled to leave Thoothukudi at 5.15 p.m. was rescheduled to leave at 9.15 p.m., a statement said.

Train No. 12694 Thoothukudi-Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express, scheduled to leave Thoothukudi at 8.15 p.m., was rescheduled to leave at 12.15 a.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, Train No. 06667 Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli Special Train was fully cancelled, the statement said.


