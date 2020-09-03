Railways to run nine special trains within T.N. from September 7, reservation opens tomorrow

Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed into the station

The Southern Railway has announced that reservation for special trains will begin at 8 a.m. on September 5. The trains will start running from September 7 as fully reserved services. The trains are Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast intercity special (02675/6), the Chennai-Coimbatore-Chennai Superfast Express (02679/80), the Chennai-Coimbatore-Chennai Superfast Express (02673/4), the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Junction-Coimbatore Janashatabdi special (except Tuesdays) (02084/02083), the Chennai Egmore-Tiruchirapalli-Chennai Egmore Special via mainline (06795/6), the Chennai Egmore-Karaikudi-Chennai Egmore Superfast Special (02605/6), the Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai Egmore Superfast Special (02635/6), the Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai EgmoreSuperfast Special (02637/8) and the Chennai Egmore-Thoothukudi-Chennai Egmore Superfast Special (02693/4).

Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed into the stations. All other COVID-19 protocols prescribed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will be followed.