Rail travellers seek reintroduction of Nagore-Kollam train

Rail travellers of Karaikal have sought the reintroduction of the Nagore-Kollam fast-passenger train that used to run with the number 6861/ 6862 from Karaikal to Kochuveli.

​The train would be very helpful for pilgrims and tourists from Kerala and southern districts of Tamil Nadu to visit Thirunallar in Karaikal district, and Nagore and Velankanni. Also, there is no train connecting Karaikal with the southern end of Kanyakumari, according to V.R. Dhanaseelane, president of Karaikal District Citizens’ Welfare Association.​

When the demand was raised by the travelling public in 2015, Southern Railway had responded by stating that the feasibility will be examined once the Punalur-Sengottai section opens.​ Since the section was opened two years ago, and a double line introduced between Thanjavur and Tiruchi, the train could be introduced via Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Madurai and Virudhunagar, Mr. Dhanaseelane, who is also the president of Karaikal Rail Users’ Welfare Association explained.​

In a letter to the Principal Chief Operations Manager, Neetu Ittyerah, during her visit to the town earlier this month, the Karaikal Rail Users’ Welfare Association requested the official for reintroduction of the fast passenger train in the interests of pilgrims and tourists.​

The association also conveyed to the visiting official the potential of operating new trains between Karaikal and other destinations: Karaikal Ajmere (on weekly basis); Karaikal-Patna via Vijayawada (on weekly basis); Karaikal-Rameswaram via Thiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Adhirampattinam, Pattukkottai, Karaikudi and Manamadurai; and Karaikal-Thiruchendur via Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Madurai and Tirunelveli.​