Quack arrested in Ambur town near Tirupattur

March 14, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

A 42-year-old quack was arrested on Thursday for giving prescriptions and treatment to patients at her clinic in Ambur town in Tirupattur.

Health officials identified the quack as R. Rajinigandhi, of Ambur. She was offering medical treatment to patients for more than a decade without professional qualification in remote villages around Ambur town. She studied only Class XII. Every day, on average, 20-30 patients wait before her clinic for treatment.

A special medical team led by Dr. S. Kannan, Joint Director of Health Services (Tirupattur), included a doctor, pharmacist and drug inspector after several complaints were made by residents.

During the searches, the health officials found many used medical equipment, prescriptions and letterheads in the clinic. They also found used syringes, capsules and other medical equipment inside the clinic.

The clinic and a pharmacy were also sealed. The team also seized medical equipment, including blood pressure apparatus, stethoscope, and syringes. The accused was said to be a first time offender. A case has been registered by Ambur Town police. Later, she was lodged at the sub jail in Tirupattur town, police said.