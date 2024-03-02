Pulse polio immunisation campaign in T.N. on March 3

March 02, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

With a target of immunising 57,84,000 children aged under five years against polio in across Tamil Nadu, the State Health Department will conduct the intensified pulse polio immunisation campaign on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday, March 2, said the campaign will be carried out in 43,051 booths across the State. “Tamil Nadu continues to be free from polio,” he said, urging parents to ensure that their children are immunised to achieve 100% coverage. A total of 2 lakh persons from government departments and non-government organisations would be involved in the campaign, he added.

Hospital to be inaugurated

On March 4, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the 700-bed Government Medical College Hospital at Nagapattinam. The Government Nagapattinam Medical College was inaugurated in January 2022.

The Minister said that the hospital has been built at a cost of ₹247.50 crore and will benefit residents of the delta region. “It will immensely benefit people of the delta region particularly those in and around Nagapattinam and Velankanni,” he told reporters during the sidelines of a medical camp held in Saidapet constituency in line with the CM Stalin’s birthday.

Mr. Subramanian added that the CM would also inaugurate new buildings of the Health Department constructed at a cost of ₹17 crore in districts including Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur, on the occasion.