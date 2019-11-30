Pugazhendi moves HC against AMMK registration

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s former supporter V. Pugazhendi of Hosur has filed a writ petition in Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission to consider his objections before taking a call on an application to register the party.

In his affidavit, the petitioner claimed to be a staunch follower of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who appointed him as the secretary of Karnataka unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). After her demise,

Mr. Dhinakaran floated AMMK.

Lured by his tall claims, many AIADMK leaders, including the petitioner, began supporting him. However, soon many got disillusioned by his autocratic style of functioning, Mr. Pugazhendi said.

The petitioner listed names of leaders who left the AMMK, including former Rajya Sabha member Thanga Tamizhselvan.

The other prominent leaders to have left the company of Mr. Dhinakaran were former district secretaries of the party K.C. Chockalingam, Kallur Velayutham, ‘Popular’ V Muthiah, ‘Velachery’ Saravannan, Bharani Karthikeyan, R.P. Adithyan and many others, the petitioner claimed.

Stating that all these leaders were among the 100 party members who had submitted individual affidavits before the EC supporting registration of AMMK as a political party, the petitioner now insisted that none of those affidavits should be taken into account while considering the plea for registration.

He accused Mr. Dhinakaran of having appointed party office-bearers as per his whims and fancies.