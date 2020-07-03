Pudukottai Collector hands over compensation to family of murdered girl

District Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Friday handed over a solatium of ₹5 lakh announced by the Chief Minister to the family of the seven-year-old Dalit girl who was raped and murdered at Embal in the district. She also handed over ₹4.12 lakh, the first instalment of compensation sanctioned under the SC/ST Act, to the family.
Ms. Uma Maheswari consoled the family members after paying respects to the body of the minor girl at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted. Aranthangi MLA E.A. Rathinasabapathy also paid his respects to the body of the victim at the hospital premises in the presence of the Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, P.Ve. Arun Sakthikumar and other officials
Speaking to reporters, Ms. Uma Maheswari said the district administration was taking efforts to provide compensation to the family, and will take necessary action under the POCSO Act through the Mahila Court. Steps were also being taken to provide a free house site patta and a house under the Green House Scheme to the family. All efforts would be made to ensure due punishment was awarded to the accused, she said.
The accused involved in crimes against women and children were also detained under the Goondas Act. Efforts to raise awareness on child protection would be taken up through the District Social Welfare Department and the District Child Protection Unit. The body of the girl was later buried at the village on Friday, police sources said.
