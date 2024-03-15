GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai and Karaikudi set to become Municipal Corporations

A G.O. to this effect was issued on March 15; the announcement of the upgradation had been made in the T.N. Legislative Assembly last year

March 15, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Karaikudi Municipality will now become a Municipal Corporation. File photograph

In line with the announcement by Minister K.N. Nehru in the Assembly in March last year, the Tamil Nadu government has issued orders upgrading Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai and Karaikudi into municipal corporations.

While Pudukkottai Municipality and 11 neighbouring village panchayats would form parts of the Pudukkottai Municipal Corporation, Tiruvannamalai Municipality and 18 village panchayats would constitute the new Tiruvannamalai Corporation.

Namakkal Municipality and 12 village panchayats would jointly become the new Namakkal Municipal Corporation. Karaikudi Municipality, two town panchayats and five village panchayats would together become the Karaikudi Municipal Corporation.

“The new Municipal Corporations will be established by following the procedures laid down under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998,” an official release said. A G.O. in this regard was issued on Friday, March 15, 2024.

While Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruvannamalai are the district headquarters of these districts, Karaikudi is a major town in Sivaganga district and will become the first Municipal Corporation in that district.

At present, besides the Greater Chennai Corporation, there are 20 municipal corporations across Tamil Nadu: Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Hosur, Nagercoil, Avadi, Tambaram, Kancheepuram, Kumbakonam, Karur, Cuddalore and Sivakasi.

