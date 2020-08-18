Puducherry records four deaths and 302 new cases

The overall COVID-19 case numbers in Puducherry crossed 8,000 on Monday with 302 new admissions while four more deaths took the toll to 110.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said two men aged 58 and 70 and a 45-year-old woman died in Puducherry, while an 80-year-old man died in Yanam GH.

Among the new cases, 299 are in Puducherry and three in Yanam region. Of the 1,596 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1,450 are in Puducherry region, 68 in Karaikal GH, 75 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe GH.

The positivity rate stood at 27.79 percent (positives from 1,088 samples), fatality rate 1.42 percent and recovery rate 57.63 percent.

Of the 3,288 active cases, the number of patients under home isolation exceeded institutional admissions. Of the 1,692 patients in home isolation, 1,545 are in Puducherry, 87 in Karaikal and 60 in Yanam.

So far, 4,627 patients have been treated and discharged including 184 on Monday.

Till now, 53,937 samples have been tested, of which 46,456 have been negative while the test results of 712 are awaited.

“The new cases are averaging about 300-350 every day and we could have a case load of over 5,000 over the next two weeks,” Mr. Rao said.

The health department has sought additional ambulances to transport medical teams to houses of patients in home isolation. “We now have six which is inadequate. We might require at least one ambulance for each of the 30 constituencies,” he said.

Sunday lockdown not ruled out, says CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said that the administration was considering imposing a total lockdown on Sundays, if the public cooperation in adhering to COVID-19 safety measures was found wanting.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the first 24-hour lockdown taking effect on Tuesday was a trial measure and after reviewing its efficacy, the administration would decide on whether to spare Sundays or not. One of the main reasons for the recent increase in cases was the failure of the public to maintain social distancing and avoid crowded gatherings, he said.