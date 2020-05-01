Puducherry launches website to facilitate return of stranded people

The territorial administration has launched a website for people belonging to the Union Territory stranded abroad and elsewhere in the country due to lockdown for registration to facilitate their return home.

Those who desired to return should register on the portal http://welcomeback.py.gov.in

for the government to make necessary arrangements.

People of other States stranded in Puducherry can also register for their return travel.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday launched the website at a function held at the Legislative Assembly.

Secretary to the government Purva Garg (contact no- 9654200159) has been designated as the nodal officer to coordinate efforts with the Centre and other States. People can contact the toll free number 1077 for any assistance, an official release here said.