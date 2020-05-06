Puducherry govt. may reconsider decision of allowing shops to function

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said he would be compelled to reconsider the decision of allowing standalone shops to function during the lockdown if people failed to follow safety precautions, including personal distancing.

Talking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said people started thronging the streets after the government allowed standalone shops to function. Many of them were not following safety precautions, he said.

The trend would be observed for the next two days before taking a final call on imposing restrictions considering people’s reluctance to follow the instructions, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Traders organisations have agreed to abide by the decision of the government to regulate the timing of shops once again, the Chief Minister said.

Expressing concern about the growing number of COVID- 19 cases in the neighbouring districts of Cuddalore and Villupuram in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said police have been asked to allow only those seeking emergency medical services.

The District Collector had been asked to inquire into the complaints about industrial units employing people from the neighbouring districts, the Chief Minister said.

Seeking cooperation of the public in managing the virus spread, Mr. Narayanasamy said people should only come out to buy essential things and for other emergency services.