Tamil Nadu

Protests against CAA held at Vaniyambadi and Vellore

Protesters outside the gates of Islamia College in Vaniyambadi on Thursday.

Protesters outside the gates of Islamia College in Vaniyambadi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIALARRANGEMENT

more-in

Over 100 policemen were moblised to manage the crowd

The protests and agitations have been on the rise to show the opposition for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Students of Islamia College in Vaniyambadi joined the protests on Thursday as hundreds of students gathered in front of their college and staged a demonstration holding placards and raising slogans. They marched on the roads, posing law and order problems for the police.

They raised slogans against the Union government for passing such a draconian act to suppress the rights of minorities and Tamils from neighbouring Sri Lanka. Over 100 policemen were pressed into service to manage the gathering, which dispersed after an hour. Even after classes resumed, police pickets were posted in front of colleges and all public places to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, students from the Government Law College in Vellore staged a protest inside their campus against the enactment of CAA.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
students
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 1:00:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/protests-against-caa-held-at-vaniyambadi-and-vellore/article30352541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY