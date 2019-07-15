Proposal for logistics park or maritime cluster near Chennai

The Chennai Port Trust (ChPT) is planning to develop 120 acres of land in Mappedu near Sriperumbudur. Feasibility studies are under way to see if a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) or a maritime cluster, could be built under the Sagarmala project.

The land, which had been taken on lease from SIPCOT, had been earlier earmarked for a dry port and road connectivity to Arakkonam too had been created for that purpose.

“The scope of that proposal has been now expanded due to change in times and demands of the industry and we are looking at an MMLP that brings value addition. The initial report for the project has been submitted by the consultant. It would require an investment of ₹300 crore and take two years to create the requisite infrastructure,” explained an official in ChPT. The port’s investment in either of these projects would be in the form of the land.

The park, which is close to the production centres, would have warehouses, container freight station, container yards, open area for cargo including telecom, apparel, consumer durables and automobile components.

“We already have road connectivity to the side, we are also examining the possibility of getting a rail link,” the official said.

The plan would be to start it in stages and the port is also likely to acquire around 60 acres if more land is required.

At the same time, another consultant has submitted an initial report for a maritime cluster to be developed on that land. This was being proposed along with the Sagarmala Development Company Ltd.