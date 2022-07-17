Prohibitory orders clamped in Kallakurichi taluk and two firkas following violence over death of schoolgirl

Move aimed at maintaining law and order in the areas, says RDO

The Revenue Divisional Officer of Kallakurichi has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Kallakurichi taluk, Chinna Salem, and Nainarpalayam Firkas following Sunday’s violence over the death of a Class XII girl student of a private residential school at Kaniyamoor on July 13.

In her order dated July 17, 2022, RDO S. Pavithra said the family members and relatives of the girl resorted to protests on July 13, 14, and 16. On Sunday, members belonging to various outfits pelted stones on police personnel deployed near the private school and also burnt buses of the institution and the police.

Prohibitory orders had been clamped as there was an urgent need to maintain law and order in the area. It would be in force in Kallakurichi taluk, Chinna Salem, and Nainarpalayam firkas from July 17 to 31, she said.