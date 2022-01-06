Proceedings webcast

Besides the regular live telecast of the Governor's Address in the House by DD Podhigai, a YouTube channel of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations web-streamed the proceedings on Wednesday.

For the first time, the videos of Question Hour, scheduled on January 6 and 7, and the Chief Minister's reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address to the House, scheduled on the last day of the sitting, will be made available through DD Podhigai.

Speaker M. Appavu said, “arrangements were in progress” to telecast Question Hour live.