Private hospital in Tindivanam loses COVID-19 treatment licence

The Health Department has cancelled the COVID-19 treatment license of a private hospital in Tindivanam under the Clinical Establishments Act in connection with the death of a doctor, who was administered fake Remdesivir injection.

A fine of ₹1 lakh was imposed on the hospital for failing to adhere to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. Drug samples being lifted from the hospital would be tested and action as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act would be taken.

As for the the fake Remdesivir injection administered at the hospital, a police complaint was lodged and action was being taken under sections of the IPC and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, according to a press release issued by the Department.

The action comes after Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, received a complaint related to the death of Dr. Raman on Tuesday. A team conducted an inquiry.

The doctor had tested positive and received Remdesivir through a doctor, Suresh, who was working at the private hospital. Dr. Raman’s health deteriorated following this, and he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. He died on May 13.