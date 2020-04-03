Private clinical establishments to face action if they close down essential services

The State Appropriate Authority, Clinical Establishments Act and Director of Medical and Rural Health Services has cautioned private establishments that provide maternal and child healthcare, and treatment for chronic illnesses against closing down their establishments and not offering medical services for their regular patients.

In a letter to all private clinical establishments in the State, the authority has stated that in view of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), these health facilities should provide essential services -- maternal and child health services on follow-up, and services to those with chronic illnesses such as maintenance dialysis, chemotherapy and other neurological supportive care.

“It has been brought to the notice of the State Appropriate Authority about the denial of the above services which is unethical and against the Medical Council of India rules. Hence, it is reiterated that establishments providing such services should not close down, and should offer medical services for their regular clients,” the authority said in the letter.

The authority said that any deviation from these instructions will be viewed seriously. Suspension or cancellation of registration will be served against erring establishments within the provisions of Clinical Establishments Act.