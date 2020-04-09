Tamil Nadu

Principal district judges can issue passes to court staff

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Thursday wrote to the Madras High Court Registrar-General C. Kumarappan stating that principal district judges across the State could issue passes for movement of court staff required to hear urgent cases during the lockdown.

Responding to a communication from the High Court expressing difficulties faced by the court staff in attending to their officials duties, the Chief Secretary said the Registrar-General himself could issue passes for movement of High Court staff in Chennai and they would be accepted by the police.

Immediately after the receipt of the communication from the Chief Secretary, the Registrar-General forwarded it to all principal district judges and instructed them to begin issuing passes to the court staff.

