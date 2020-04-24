Prime Minister must explain why COVID-19 rapid test kits failed, says Alagiri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan must explain to the country why the COVID-19 rapid test kits procured by India from China failed and why the Indian government paid ₹600 per kit to China while the Chattisgarh government bought test kits from South Korea at ₹337 per kit that were functioning well, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said on Friday.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said there were allegations that the procurement of rapid test kits from China by the Central government was not done in a transparent manner. “Why did the Indian government procure the kits that are faulty from China at ₹600 apiece? The Prime Minister and the Health Minister must explain this to the people of the country,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri also said that it was surprising that the Indian government was not aware of the fact that many countries that had bought these rapid test kits from China had returned them as they were faulty and got their money back.

“It is not clear as to why the Indian government procured these kits from the same company whose kits were found to be faulty and returned by other countries,” he said.

“Who is responsible for this? Is it India’s Health Minister or ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)? It is a big puzzle. But it is clear that the autocratic functioning of the PMO has led to the Health Ministry not being able to take proper decisions,” Mr. Alagiri charged.

The Tamil Nadu Congress leader demanded that ICMR provide advice on the testing process to be adapted since the rapid kits are faulty. He said a team of medical experts must be formed immediately to identify the test process to be undertaken. Till then, tests through rapid test kits should be put on hold, he said.