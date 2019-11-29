Prevent lay-offs in IT sector, says Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged the Centre and State government to take affirmative measures to address the unemployment crisis and also stop the reported mass lay-offs in the IT sector.
He was reacting to a news report that a total of 7,000 engineers, graduates and diploma-holders had applied for 549 posts of sanitary workers in the Coimbatore Corporation.
Mr. Stalin said it shows how severe the unemployment crisis is under the AIADMK rule and said the State government is not bothered about job creation. He also pointed to reports that the IT sector is going to lay off 40,000 people and said both the Centre and State governments have not shown any interest in looking at the issue and preventing it.
Mr. Stalin said that engineers applying for sanitary workers’ jobs was a sorry state of affairs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.