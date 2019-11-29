Prevent lay-offs in IT sector, says Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged the Centre and State government to take affirmative measures to address the unemployment crisis and also stop the reported mass lay-offs in the IT sector.

He was reacting to a news report that a total of 7,000 engineers, graduates and diploma-holders had applied for 549 posts of sanitary workers in the Coimbatore Corporation.

Mr. Stalin said it shows how severe the unemployment crisis is under the AIADMK rule and said the State government is not bothered about job creation. He also pointed to reports that the IT sector is going to lay off 40,000 people and said both the Centre and State governments have not shown any interest in looking at the issue and preventing it.

Mr. Stalin said that engineers applying for sanitary workers’ jobs was a sorry state of affairs.