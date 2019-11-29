Tamil Nadu

Prevent lay-offs in IT sector, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin   | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

more-in

The DMK president has urged the Centre and State to take measures to address the lay-offs and stop the unemployment crisis

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged the Centre and State government to take affirmative measures to address the unemployment crisis and also stop the reported mass lay-offs in the IT sector.

He was reacting to a news report that a total of 7,000 engineers, graduates and diploma-holders had applied for 549 posts of sanitary workers in the Coimbatore Corporation.

Mr. Stalin said it shows how severe the unemployment crisis is under the AIADMK rule and said the State government is not bothered about job creation. He also pointed to reports that the IT sector is going to lay off 40,000 people and said both the Centre and State governments have not shown any interest in looking at the issue and preventing it.

Mr. Stalin said that engineers applying for sanitary workers’ jobs was a sorry state of affairs.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
IT Enabled Services
Tamil Nadu
employee
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 3:53:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/prevent-lay-offs-in-it-sector-says-stalin/article30115019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY