Tamil Nadu

‘President should accord assent to anti-NEET Bill’

The President should accord his assent to the Bill passed against NEET in the Assembly, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said on Saturday.

Several students have lost their lives to NEET. The State government should take care of the medical expenses of the aspirant from Chengalpattu, who self immolated recently, he said. Students undergo severe mental pressure due to the exam. Therefore, the President should accord his assent to the Bill against NEET soon, he added.

On being absent at the swearing-in ceremony of Governor R.N. Ravi, Mr. Thirumavalavan said he was invited to the event, but he had a difference of opinion about appointing the designated person as the Governor here.

Black-flag protests would be held across Tamil Nadu on September 20, condemning the Narendra Modi-government’s anti-people policies, and stressing various demands, including the withdrawal of the three farm laws and the exemption of the State from NEET, Mr. Thirumavalavan said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2021 12:31:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/president-should-accord-assent-to-anti-neet-bill/article36544557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY