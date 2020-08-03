President, PM wish T.N. Governor Banwarilal Purohit a speedy recovery

Tamil Nadu

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who has been tested positive for COVID-19 and wished him a speedy recovery.

“The President and the Prime Minister spoke to the Governor over phone and wished him a speedy recovery,” an official in the Raj Bhavan stated.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had on Sunday called the Governor over phone and wished him a speedy recovery.

Mr. Purohit, who had tested positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic and clinically stable, a statement from Kauvery Hospital in Chennai said on Sunday evening.

Since his infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team from Kauvery Hospital.

At least 87 persons living in the Raj Bhavan campus, the official residence of Governor, have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few days.

