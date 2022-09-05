Power Ministry modifies rules to allow discoms verify invoices

This was one of the changes sought by Tamil Nadu, after Tangedco was banned from trading on power exchanges for non-payment of dues

The Union Ministry of Power has prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP), which enables State power distribution companies to cross check and respond to invoices raised by generation companies and other suppliers, which are uploaded in the PRAAPTI portal.

This was one of the changes sought by Tamil Nadu, after Tangedco was among the distribution companies banned from trading on power exchanges last month for non-payment of dues.

The action was based on the Electricity (Late payment surcharge (LPS) and related matters) Rules, 2022 notified by the Centre in June. Later, Tangedco settled the dues and was allowed to trade on the exchanges.

Post the ban, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji had said the portal was not user-friendly and it did not allow the States to check or scrutinise the bills and said the State would seek modifications.

In its recent communication to Energy Secretaries and Chief of distribution companies in all States, the Union Power Ministry shared the set of SOPs.

It noted that the LPS rules enable distribution companies to liquidate their outstanding dues up to June 3, 2002 in equated monthly instalments.

The rules provide for regulation of access to power in case of non-payment of dues one month after the due date for payment or two-and-a-half months after the presentation of bills, as the case may be, by the suppliers of distribution companies. The period of 2.5 months is adequate enough to settle the regular bills by the distribution companies, the Union Power Ministry noted.

As per the SOP, suppliers should upload the invoices presented to the distribution companies within 5 days (including holidays) and they won’t be allowed to update the details beyond the period.

The distribution companies (discoms) would be sent an automated email about the newly uploaded invoice, including the details about the default trigger date. The discoms may provide their feedback about their invoices within 10 days from the updation of invoice on the portal, it said.

In case no inputs are provided by the discoms in the said period, the invoices would be automatically frozen, the SOP said.

The supplier can update the invoice post the inputs from the discoms within 10 days, it noted.

The SOP also noted that the distribution companies shall be responsible for updation of payment details against the invoices and information available on the portal at 5:30 p.m. a day before the default trigger date.

Discom has to certify that the invoice amount has been settled in full and also input details like cheque number, date of payment etc, it added.