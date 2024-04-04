Postal ballot facility for personnel engaged in poll duty

April 04, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Election Commission has notified the facility of voting through postal ballot for polling personnel engaged in election duty in Kallakurichi district.

District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath said a facilitation centre has been set up at the Collectorate to help polling personnel cast their votes. They can apply for postal ballot through the nodal officers appointed for this purpose through Form 12.

Officials who are enrolled in the electoral roll in Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency and would be certified to be on duty on the day of poll and, therefore, on account of their official duties, will not be able to cast their vote at their respective polling stations, will be eligible for voting through postal baIIot, he said.