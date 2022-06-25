Portal for financial aid to students launched

Beneficiaries must register between June 25 to 30

The State government will provide ₹1,000 annually to each girl student from middle school till she completes college education under a financial assistance scheme.

The Higher Education department has launched a portal https://penkalvi.gov.in where beneficiaries may register themselves from June 25 to 30.

The students who studied in government schools from Class VI to Class XII and college students who fulfil the criteria can avail themselves of the facility.

College students who are studying undergraduate courses must provide details of their school education, bank account details and Aadhaar number. They must produce photocopies of these documents and copies of their Class X and Class XII marksheet.

College students have been instructed to have a cellphone as an OTP is required for registration. They must complete the process even if they have to appear for the examinations.

The department has urged the Directorate of Collegiate Education and the Directorate of Technical Education to ensure that the process is done correctly.