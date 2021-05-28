Popular YouTuber held for quackery in Kallakurichi

A team of Health Department officials on Friday nabbed R. Porchezhiyan, who has been accused of treating patients without a medical degree

R. Porchezhiyan, who runs the popular YouTube channel ‘Saapattu Raman,’ was on Friday arrested on charges of quackery.

A team of Health Department officials on Friday nabbed him following a complaint. The 60-year-old accused owned a clinic in Koogayur village near Chinna Salem.

Porchezhiyan, who does not possess a professional medical degree, is said to have administered treatment to patients with symptoms of COVID-19 and other ailments. The team seized used syringes, medicines, tablets and injections stocked without proper permission.

An inquiry by officials showed that the accused only had a BEMS degree and did not possess the necessary qualification to treat patients. The team sealed the clinic and lodged a complaint with the Kilkuppam police.