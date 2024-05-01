GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Poor traffic regulation irks road-users on highway near Ambur

Traffic congestion at the tri-junction near the Rajiv Gandhi statue has been a norm since the work to construct an elevated corridor began, they say

May 01, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Lack of proper arrangements to regulate traffic in view of the ongoing elevated corridor work on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) at the Ambur town near Tirupattur has irked road-users and pedestrians alike.

Those who use the road say that the traffic congestion at the narrow tri-junction near the Rajiv Gandhi statue in Ambur town had become a norm since the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took up the elevated corridor work last year. “In the evening, no traffic police personnel can be spotted at the junction. Road-users have to navigate the stretch on their own, and find a way to cross the junction,” said S. Kavitha, a motorist.

At present, the elevated corridor work is in progress at the centre of the stretch, and has narrowed the width of the road. There are neither footpaths nor pedestrian crossings. “During school hours, we find it difficult to cross the junction. Women and the elderly find it risky to cross the junction due to lack of traffic regulation,” said Mohammed Ilyas, a trader.

‘Defunct signal’

The Rajiv Gandhi junction on the stretch is significant as many public utilities such as bus terminus, government hospitals, banks, schools, and taluk offices are located on the sides of this stretch. Residents from interior areas have to cross this place to access them. However, only a few personnel regulate the traffic here, that too manually, as the existing signal is defunct, say motorists.

Besides, according to police reports, 10-12 accidents have occurred on the stretch since January this year. Originally sanctioned in 2011, the elevated corridor is being built at a cost of ₹135 crore between the Rajiv Gandhi statue and the ORR Theatre in Ambur town. It will be 1,450-metre long and 11-metre wide (main carriageway) with a median. Eight-metre-wide service roads will be built to facilitate free movement of two-wheelers and cars.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.