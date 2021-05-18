Poondi K. Thulasiah Vandayar passes away

He worked to uplift rural people

Veteran Congressman and educationalist Poondi K. Thulasiah Vandayar passed away on Monday at the age of 92 due to age-related health problems. He is survived by his wife, son Krishnaswamy Vandayar and a daughter.

A scion of the Vandayar family of Poondi, near Thanjavur, which founded the A. Veeriya Vandayar Memorial Sri Pushpam College to educate the rural masses in 1956, he shouldered the responsibility of running the institution till his death.

He had served as the president of Thanjavur District Congress Committee in the 1970s and was a Member of Parliament representing Thanjavur constituency from 1991 to 1996.

The educationist was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai.

As a person driven by Gandhian principles, he used only khadi clothes. Well-versed in Tamil, English, Hindi and Sanskrit, he had written and published several books and conducted ‘Gita’ classes to the students of the college.

His mortal remains were brought to Poondi and cremated on Monday evening.

Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary P.R. Pandian termed Vandayar a gem who had spent his life for the uplift of rural masses by providing higher education.