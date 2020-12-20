Pongal gift announcement is like offering bribe for votes: Mutharasan

“It is like a bribe using taxpayers’ money for votes. The CM’s plan to gain political gains misusing public funds will never succeed,” he told reporters.

The announcement of “Pongal gift” made by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is like offering bribe to the public and demanding votes in exchange, R. Mutharasan, State secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI) said on Sunday.

“Amma mini clinic was a good scheme but no new doctors, nurses or workers have been hired for the clinics. It is just a publicity stunt ahead of the elections. The Chief Minister cannot deceive people,” he said.

On the three farm laws and farmer protests in Delhi, Mr. Mutharasan said the farmers were protesting braving the cold and that the protests would continue until the laws were repealed. He criticised the Chief Minister for supporting the laws and said the CM was compelled to support the BJP.

Responding to a question on whether the State government had given up on its fight against NEET examinations after announcing 7.5% reservation for government school students, the CPI leader said, “All parties support and appreciate the State government for the horizontal quota. It is true that over 300 students had benefited, but thousands of students are being affected due to NEET. Despite Tamil Nadu having the most number of medical colleges, students from the State are unable to study here. This is just a diversion technique.”

Mr. Mutharasan said the BJP was trying to split votes in the State and that it would not succeed. Along with District Secretary A. Mohan and other party leaders, he paid floral tributes to farmers who died during the protest against farm laws in Delhi. He also condoled the death of senior party leader S.R. Perumal at Salem on December 19.