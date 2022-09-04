Police yet to act in HQ attack case, says AIADMK

Party is dismayed by progress of the probe

The AIADMK has said the police has not visited the scene of crime yet. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Party is dismayed by progress of the probe

The AIADMK will wait for a few more days before approaching the Madras High Court with a petition for an expeditious investigation in the party headquarters attack case, according to C. Ve. Shanmugam, Rajya Sabha member and former Law Minister.

Expressing dismay over the progress of the police investigation, Mr. Shanmugam told journalists here on Saturday that despite the Greater Chennai Police informing the High Court that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on August 13 against former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and others on a complaint accusing them of having stolen cash, property documents and other materials from the headquarters on July 11, they had not visited the scene of crime yet.

(The court was also told on August 24 that the Director-General of Police had transferred the investigation into three rioting cases booked in connection with the violence, as well as the theft case, to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department since all the four cases were related to the same incident.)

Referring to the passage of a considerable amount of time since the occurrence of the crime and the transfer of the cases to the CB-CID, Mr. Shanmugam accused Mr. Panneerselvam of having carried out the attack. The government had not yet acted against those responsible for the crime. “The police remain a mute spectator,” he contended.