Police probe harassment of couple by members of pro-Hindu outfit

The Nilgiris district police have formally begun investigating an incident where two members of the Pentecostal church in Udhagamandalam were forcibly detained and harassed by two men, allegedly belonging to a pro-Hindu outfit, on Monday.

The couple, who have been identified by the police, were said to have been distributing pamphlets associated with the Pentecostal Mission when two men reportedly stopped them and accused them of trying to ‘forcibly’ convert people. The incident occurred near Bombay Castle in Udhagamandalam town. The harassment of the couple — a husband and wife — was captured on video by one of the men.

Soon after the incident, the video was circulated on mobile messaging applications, which led to the victims, along with the Synod of Pentecostal Churches, Nilgiri Diocese, approaching the Collector and the district SP with a complaint urging the police to arrest the men involved.

The Synod of Pentecostal Churches alleged that the harassers verbally abused the couple and forced them to apply ‘vibhuthi’ on their forehead.

Following the complaint, top police officials said they had identified the men accused of harassing the couple. “We are investigating the allegations made by the victims, and are also questioning the men involved. We expect to register a case in this regard in the next 24 hours,” a police official said.

Nilgiris SP C. Kalaichelvan said appropriate action will be taken based on the complaint received by the police.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned the actions of the members of the pro-Hindu outfit. Party district secretary V.A. Baskaran said such incidents highlighted the threats faced by minorities across the country. “Members of the Hindu far-right have become emboldened enough to carry out such vicious attacks against minorities in broad daylight,” said Mr. Baskaran, who also called on the police to act swiftly and strictly to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.