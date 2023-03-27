Police officer in Tamil Nadu’s Ambasamudram accused of breaking suspects’ teeth, placed in vacancy reserve

March 27, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Balveer Singh, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ambasamudram Sub-Division in Tirunelveli district, who has been accused of breaking the teeth of some suspects in a case relating to attempt to murder, has been put in ‘vacancy reserve’, pending an inquiry.

Subsequently, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg, placed G. Venkatesan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Srivaikundam Sub-Division in Thoothukudi District, in-charge of Ambasamudram Sub-Division also.

After a few suspects in an attempt to murder case, accused on social media platforms, Balveer Singh, ASP, Ambasamudram Sub-Division of “breaking their teeth with blue metal and uprooting it with cutting plier” following their detention by the police for interrogation on March 23, the matter was referred to the Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan. The Collector ordered an independent inquiry by Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi Mohamed Shabbir Alam, into the allegations.

This inquiry apart, a Deputy Superintendent of Police is also conducting an inquiry into the charges made against Mr. Singh, who is a 2020 batch Indian Police Service (IPS)officer.

Against this backdrop, the ASP has been placed in ‘vacancy reserve’ with immediate effect in the State Police Headquarters, Chennai, pending the inquiry.

Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan said no complaint had been received so far against Mr. Singh from any individual. “Since an inquiry is pending against the police officer, as per Police Standing Order, he has been put in ‘vacancy reserve’, which is the usual practice,” said Mr. Saravanan.

PMK demands dismissal

PMK founder S. Ramadoss demanded that ASP Balveer Singh be dismissed. Dr. Ramadoss said that he must be dismissed for not following any of the Supreme Court guidelines or human rights, and he should be arrested as well, for his alleged human rights violations against the suspects.

‘Completely unacceptable’: BJP

Commenting on the issue on Twitter, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said: Irrespective of the crime committed, such violence on those detained for inquiry is completely unacceptable. The plight of the public who seek protection from the police who are supposed to ensure safety, is saddening.

At a time when the public are losing faith in the police department due to frequent occurrence of custodial deaths, inhumane assaults like these will create shock and panic among them, he added. On behalf of the party, Mr. Annamalai emphasised the ruling DMK government to ensure justice for the victims, stringent action against the erring persons.