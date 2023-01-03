HamberMenu
Woman constable allegedly sexually harassed by DMK workers during public meeting at Chennai, police inquiry on

Incident occurred during a DMK public meeting held on January 1, 2023 evening at Dasarathapuram, Virugambakkam, to mark the centenary celebrations of former DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan. DMK MPs Kanimozhi and Tamizhachi Thangapandian and Virugambakkam MLA Prabakar Raja took part at the event.

January 03, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 02:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The police are investigating the alleged sexual misbehaviour on the part of DMK workers with a woman police constable at Virugambakkam, Chennai.

A public meeting was held on January 1, 2023 evening at Dasarathapuram, Virugambakkam, to mark the centenary celebrations of former DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan. DMK MPs Kanimozhi and Tamizhachi Thangapandian and Virugambakkam MLA Prabakar Raja took part at the event.

Palaniswami, Dhinakaran criticise DMK regime for harassment of woman police constable

At the end of the meeting, two DMK workers, who were allegedly drunk, misbehaved with a woman constable on duty. A male constable came to her rescue and caught one of them, while the other escaped, but was later nabbed. When the police tried to take them to a station, the MLA intervened and asked the police not to make an issue out of it, the police said.

A senior police officer said an inquiry was underway and action would be initiated.

