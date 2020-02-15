‘Police assault’ on anti-CAA protesters in Chennai snowballs into road blockades across Tamil Nadu

​ Hundreds of members of Muslim outfits took to the streets and blocked roads at many places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry late on February 14, hours after the Chennai Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse a large group of anti-CAA protesters at the city’s Old Washermanpet area. Long distance bus services were hit at many places. Arterial roads including Anna Salai and Jawaharlal Nehru Salai in Vadapalani in Chennai and parts of the East Coast Road witnessed major traffic snarls following the protests. ​

​Large number of people gathered at key junctions in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Tiruchi, Vaniyambadi, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Villupuram and many other places in the State condemning the “police assault”. They also sought the release of those detained by the police. In Salem, mofusil and town buses were stranded for up to a kilometre due to a protest near the New Bus Stand. In Tiruchi, members of the TMMK staged protests at several places seeking the release of their leader Hyder Ali. ​

Supporters several Muslim outfits stage a protests late on February 14, 2020 at Kotakuppam in Villupuram district near Puducherry condemning use of force by police on anti-CAA protesters earlier in the day Chennai. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

​Earlier in the day, a huge crowd of anti-CAA protesters, largely Muslims, assembled peacefully in north Chennai. But sections of the crowd turned restive late in the evening after police attempted to disperse them. At least two police officers including the Joint Commissioner of Police Vijayakumari and Rajamangalam Inspector were injured in the melee. Some of the protesters were beaten up by the police. Shortly before midnight, the Chennai Police said they had released 147 protesters who were detained earlier. ​

​Meanwhile, police heightened surveillance across Tamil Nadu and reinforcements were being rushed to sensitive places to prevent the protests from escalating. ​