Police appeal to Ambur residents to stay at home

The Ambur Police conducted a COVID-19 awareness campaign and appealed to people in containment zones to 'stay at home' during the lockdown. While the government is asking people to maintain social distancing and stay at home to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Ambur town police called for a meeting of traders, residents welfare association members, and heads of religious organisations here on Friday. During the programme, the police personnel including Ambur DSP C.K. Sachithanandham urged the participants to "stay away from fake news and take additional precaution which is better than cure".

"We are working relentlessly to make people understand the menace caused by COVID-19 and how essential it is for everyone to follow the advice of the Central and State governments. We are also clearing doubts of the locals and helping them with any issue they have, besides appealing to them to keep the nation safe by keeping themselves safe and maintaining social distancing," said Mr. Sachithanandham.

"The campaign has been organised to request people to stay at home with their families," said Harikrishnan, Inspector of Police, Ambur Town.

The meeting gained significance as the police reminded people of their responsibility to follow government instructions including maintaining social distancing.

Tirupattur district administration has relaxed the lockdown in several places of Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur. The revised locations of containment zones were released. This allowed people to move freely, which caused several road blocks and police had tough time in ensuring that residents adhered to the lockdown which is in force till May 17.