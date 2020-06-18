PMK urges govt. to try Siddha medicine for COVID-19

The PMK on Thursday urged the State government to consider Siddha medicine for treatment of COVID-19.
In a statement, party leader Anbumani Ramadoss cited the claims made by the National Institute of Siddha that it had successfully treated 160 COVID-19 patients in Chennai within five days. The Institute had requested the government to hand over COVID-19 Care Centres in the city to facilitate Siddha doctors to commence treatment.
Dr.Ramadoss claimed that in 2009, Kabasura Kudineer prepared by the Institute helped in containing the spread of swine flu and in 2012 the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had requested public to use Nilavembu Kudineer prepared by the Institute to prevent dengue.
“The request of the National Institute of Siddha cannot be ignored and should be considered by the State government,” he added.
“When medicines have not yet been discovered for COVID-19, the emerging opportunities should be utilised. If the treatment offered by the Siddha Institute turns successful, it would give pride and recognition for the State,” he said.
The State government must tie up with the Institute and consider handing over selective number of beds to start with.
“Based on treatment progress and wish of the patients, the number of beds to be handed over can be increased,” the PMK leader suggested.
