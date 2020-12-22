Tamil Nadu

PMK to decide on its stance on December 31

PMK will hold its special general meeting on December 31 to discuss its strategy and decide on its stance for upcoming Assembly elections.

According to a statement issued by party president G.K. Mani, Dr. S. Ramadoss and Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss would preside over the meeting to be held virtually.

The meeting would also review the initiatives undertaken by the party in 2020, it added.

At present, the PMK is part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu along with BJP and Vijayakant’s DMDK.

