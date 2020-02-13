PMK pitches for free bus rides and school breakfast in shadow Budget

PMK founder S. Ramadoss presented the party’s shadow Budget for 2020-21 on Wednesday.

Dr. Ramadoss rejected the National Register of Citizens, prescribed free bus rides for women, proposed to implement only the “good aspects” of the National Education Policy and demanded that breakfast (with milk) be provided to school students in Tamil Nadu.

Days after the AIADMK government declared the Cauvery delta region a protected agricultural zone, Dr. Ramadoss said there was a need for adopting climate-smart agriculture to mitigate the effects of climate change on agriculture.

“Agricultural growth needs to be at 6%. The PMK will take steps to form an expert committee and improve the groundwater situation such that the water table increases,” Dr. Ramadoss said. He said steps will be taken to create 50 lakh jobs in the agricultural and horticultural industries in the next five years.

Dr. Ramadoss also spoke about what is regarded as the party’s pet scheme – prohibition – and stressed the need for improving protections for women, especially those being harassed by men on the pretext of love. “Steps will be taken to create a separate unit in the police force to clamp down on violence against women due to unrequited love. The unit will also take action against fake marriage rackets and fight harassment of women in schools, colleges and workplaces,” he said. He called for smaller districts, such that each district had a population of 12 lakh. The PMK leader disagreed with the Centre on its decision to privatise public sector units.

To queries regarding his party’s relationship with the AIADMK, he said he was happy with the measures taken by the ruling party.