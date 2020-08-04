PMK, MNM and MMK welcome CM’s stand

The PMK, Makkal Needhi Maiam and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi on Monday welcomed Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s statement that the three-language formula proposed by the New Education Policy (NEP) will not be implemented and that the two-language policy will continue in the State.

In a social media post, PMK leader Ramadoss said the arguments being advanced against the three-language formula would also apply to the proposed public examinations for Standard V and VIII students. He also urged the government to immediately announce that the ‘no detention policy’ until Standard VIII would continue.

MNM founder Kamal Haasan further said: “I welcome the Chief Minister’s statement. At the same time, the State should oppose the Centre denying the State’s right through organisations such as National Assessment Centre, PARAKH, National Testing Agency, National Curricular Framework.”

MMK leader Prof. M.H. Jawahirullah said it was disappointing that the Chief Minister did not oppose the NEP in total.

“The State passed a resolution against NEET and the government clearly understands how it shattered the dreams of poor students studying in State board schools. Now, the NEP wants to bring NEET for all degree courses. The NEP will further affect the Gross Enrolment Ratio,” he said.