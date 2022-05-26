PM Modi to open tenements built with new technology

1,152 houses at Perumbakkam were built using precast system

1,152 houses at Perumbakkam were built using precast system

The 1,152 housing units to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) resettlement site in Perumbakkam were finished in an impressive 12 months time, excluding the delay during the COVID-19 lockdown, the officials said.

Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development department, said the project was part of the Light House Projects (LHP) scheme under the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC) of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Of the six LHPs implemented across the country, the one in Tamil Nadu had the highest number of dwelling units. The precast concrete construction system have been used in the project. The advantages of this technology included reduced cost and construction time. Concrete made with industrial waste has been used extensively in the project.

Of the project cost of ₹116.37 crore, the Union government provided ₹63.36 Crore. Of this, ₹46.08 crore was allocated as part of technology innovation grant. The State government provided ₹35.62 crore. The remaining ₹17.28 crore will be the share of beneficiaries, which works out to ₹1.5 lakh per housing unit.

The 1,152 units are spread across 12 apartment blocks, with 96 units in each block. The plinth area of each unit is 406 sft.