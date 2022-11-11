PM Modi presents honourary doctorates to musicians Ilaiyaraaja, Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Madurai airport by a special flight from Bengaluru on Friday. The PM was received by T.N. Governor R. N. Ravi, Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and P. Moorthy, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Director General of Police Sylendra Babu, former Chief Ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar, Madurai City Commissioner of Police Senthil Kumar and leaders from the BJP and AIADMK, among others. Soon after his reception, the Prime Minister boarded a helicopter to Gandigram to participate in the 36th convocation ceremony of the Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul. He was accompanied by the T.N. Governor. On his arrival at the helipad near the Gandhigram Rural Institute, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Union Minister of State L. Murugan, TN Minister I. Periasamy, BJP leaders Pon Radhakrishnan, CP Radhakrishnan and others received the Prime Minister. The PM, who drove to the venue, was accorded a rousing reception by BJP cadres. He stepped out of his vehicle and waved at the crowd. At the convocation ceremony, PM Modi presented honorary doctorates to music composer and maestro Ilayaraja and instrumentalist Umayalpuram K Sivaraman.



