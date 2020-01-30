‘Plug and play’ projects for leather industry on the anvil

The State government has identified four locations for setting up new projects for the leather industry via the ‘plug and play’ model of factories (where the government provides the land and other basic infrastructure), officials from the Council For Leather Exports (CLE) have said.

“We had requested the government to provide plug and play model of factories, so as to attract domestic and foreign investments, considering the huge cost of land for setting up new projects. The State government has agreed and identified four locations, which have the potential to attract huge foreign direct investment into the State,” R. Selvam, Executive Director, CLE, told reporters. He said the locations were Katpadi, Bargur, Tindivanam and Irungattukottai. “Under the plug and play model, factories could be set up in 2-3 months. This is only for making products and not for processing,” Mr. Selvam added. P. R. Aqueel Ahmed, Chairman, CLE, said a big international company was keen on investing $50-100 million in the State, which could create 100,000 jobs.

The 35th edition of India International Leather Fair will be held at the Chennai Trade Centre from January 31 to February 3.