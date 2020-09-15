Plea in Sattankulam case not maintainable, says HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has held as not maintainable a plea that sought action against the Sattankulam judicial magistrate for allegedly passing the remand order against trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks mechanically.
When the plea, listed on Monday under the caption “for maintainability”, was taken up for hearing, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam observed that the plea was not maintainable as a public interest litigation petition.
‘Probe progressing’
The issue was a service-related matter, and, moreover, investigation into the custodial deaths case was already progressing, the court said.
R. Rajiv Gandhi had sought appropriate action against the Sattankulam judicial magistrate. He said representations were sent seeking appropriate action against the official. As they were yet to be looked into, a plea was being filed as a public interest litigation petition, he said.
