Plea for SOPs ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi

Direction to State, DGP sought

Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam (HMK) president K. Gopinath of Tiruppur has moved the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the State government and the Director General of Police to lay down standard operating procedures (SOP) for Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations this year.

In an affidavit filed in support of his writ petition, the litigant said he had been working for the promotion and protection of the Constitutional rights of Hindus through HMK, an unregistered body. He said Vinayagar Chaturthi fell this year on September 10.

Stating that celebrations for the festival generally started at least three days in advance, he stressed the need for SOPs since the threat of a third wave of COVID-19 was looming large.