Pilgrims from Gujarat stranded in Tamil Nadu, go back home

Shree Lohana Mitra Mandal and Gujurat Youth Association, with the help of officials from the Tamil Nadu government, have sent back home 261 pilgrims and other people from Gujarat who were stranded in Tamil Nadu.

“Most of them had come to Tamil Nadu as pilgrims and were stranded here post the lockdown. Most of them were senior citizens. We gave them food and accommodation and have now sent them all home,” said Ashok. R. Thakkar, president of Shree Lohana Mitra Mandal, Chennai.

“We sent the 261 people in different batches, maintaining social distancing,” he added. All of them were sent in private buses from Chennai to Ahmedabad. While returning, the buses will bring residents of Tamil Nadu who are stranded in Gujarat. According to Mr. Thakkar, 30 Tamil Nadu residents reached Chennai this week.