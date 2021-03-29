Tamil Nadu

PIL plea in HC to subject all candidates to COVID-19 test

A view of the Madras High Court buildings in Chennai. File   | Photo Credit:

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to subject all candidates in the fray for the forthcoming Assembly election, in the State, to COVID-19 tests since they were widely roaming about their constituencies kissing infants, hugging elderly people and moving about very closely with the general public as part of their campaign.

The petition has been listed for admission before the first Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Tuesday. S.P.V. Paul Raj, an advocate from Alangulam in Tenkasi district had filed the case fearing that the candidates and their campaign might end up being a cluster for COVID-19 cases if they were allowed to move about freely without being tested negative for the virus.

To buttress his argument, the litigant pointed out that Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) candidates Santhosh Babu and V. Ponraj and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) deputy general secretary L.K. Sudhish and candidate Alagapuram Mohanraj had tested positive for COVID-19 after they began campaigning and had now been quarantined. Since a second wave appeared to have begun, ECI must subject compulsorily subject all candidates to test, he demanded.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

TN Assembly polls | 10.5% quota for Vanniyars a provisional arrangement, says Panneerselvam

T.N. Assembly polls | Election results should be a lesson to the country, says Yechury

T.N. Assembly polls | Independent accuses DMK candidate of distributing gifts

TN Assembly polls | Winning is not priority, it is about making a point, says transgender Radha

T.N. Assembly polls | Murugan demands action against Raja

T.N. Assembly polls | Madras HC closes contempt plea moved against Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo

T.N Assembly polls | AIADMK-DMK clash: 13 including Pollachi Jayaraman, son booked

T.N. Assembly polls | DMK alliance will work to bring education into State list, says Alagiri

T.N. Assembly polls | Only 14 prisoners in the State will exercise in their franchise

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | ‘Cash for cops’ case handed over to CB-CID

TN Assembly polls | What is the ideology of MNM, asks CPI’s D. Raja

TN Assembly polls | Over 500 critical polling stations, nearly 11,000 vulnerable booths across TN

TN Assembly polls | Dhinakaran booked for defamatory speech

TN Assembly polls | Teacher suspended for posting postal ballot on social media

T.N. Assembly polls | A. Raja apologises for remarks on CM, says they were “taken out of context”

TN Assembly polls | AIADMK, PMK are the reason behind minority community’s struggle, Stalin says

Tamil Nadu schools continue to await detailed guidelines on awarding marks

Police book cases against A. Raja in Ariyalur

T.N. Assembly polls | MNM candidate distributes fake currency to spread a message
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2021 10:33:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pil-plea-in-hc-to-subject-all-candidates-to-covid-19-test/article34192707.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY