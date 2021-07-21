Physical test for constabulary recruitment starts on July 26

The first phase of physical examination for recruitment of grade one constables for police and constables for Departments of Prisons and Fire and Rescue Services will be held for 3,096 candidates from July 26 to August 3, here.

The physical examination will be held at K.V.S. Boy’s Higher Secondary School ground on Madurai Road.

While the test for 2,228 male candidates will be held between July 26 and 30, the examination for 868 female candidates will be held on August 2 and 3.

In a statement, Virudhunagar district Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, said that all the candidates must produce a COVID negative certificate for tests taken four days prior to the physical test.

Those infected with COVID, should ensure that COVID positive certificate of the candidate, along with the call letter, is handed over to the SP, who is also the head of the sub-committee of Virudhunagar Examination Centre, through their guardians or others.

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board will later announce the date for physical test for those infected with COVID.

Candidates would not be allowed to carry their mobile phones to the examination centre. They should compulsorily wear masks.

Candidates can down load their hall ticket from www.tnusrbonline.org and appear at the centre at the specific time and date allotted for them.